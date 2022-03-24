Professor Stephen Adei wants the president to do more than just slash the salary of his appointees by 30%

The Economist wants the president to cut the size of his government, increase revenue and reduce public expenditure

Prof Adei also wants Ghanaians to support the proposed E-Levy and pay the 1.5% tax that will be charged on some mobile and electronic transactions

Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Professor Stephen Adei, has said the pay cut by government appointees and the Council of State would not do much to save the struggling economy.

He told reporters yesterday, March 23, 2022, at a GIMPA event, that the pay cuts are only meant to send a leadership message to Ghanaians.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Professor Stephen Adei.

“It is a leadership example. You are sending a message to the people that we are in difficulties and we know that people are suffering and we want to suffer with you,” Prof Adei said.

The former GIMPA Rector said the pay cuts would not yield even a tiny fraction of the billions of cedis needed to save the economy.

Prof Adei advised the president to do “standard economic things” like downsizing his government, cutting expenditure and raising revenue.

His comments follow a recent announcement by the president that the salaries of his appointees will be reduced by 30% until further notice to mitigate economic hardships.

Also, the members of the Council of State have voluntarily accepted to reduce their salaries by 20% for a year to support government's efforts to save the economy.

He also appealed to Ghanaians to accept the E-Levy and pay the proposed 1.5% tax on some mobile money and electronic transactions.

“[The E-Levy] is like a tax we need now to save Ghana from its current situation. The reason is that there are very limited avenues in the short term to raise revenue,” he said.

He said if Ghanaians fail to pay accept and pay the E-Levy, they will pay it through the depreciating cedi, inflation and other economic challenges.

