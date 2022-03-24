The Minority has rejected the solutions proffered by the Finance Minister in his measures to mitigate the economic challenges

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said the measures were contradictory and lacked clarity and certainty

He said the entire measures were not impressive and were not consistent with the economic reality on the ground

The Minority in Parliament has described Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's measures to mitigate the economic hardships as unimpressive and lacking clarity.

At a press briefing shortly after the Finance Minister outlined his measures, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the solutions do not reflect the reality of the economic challenges Ghanaians were facing.

He told a packed press today, Thursday, March 24, 2021, that the solutions put forth by the Minister were not adequate.

"We need certainty and clarity," he said, before adding that the Minister failed to give concrete figures that put his austere strategy in perspective.

"If you had an expenditure approval of GH¢145 billion, we expect that you tell us that 'I want to cut GH¢45 billion out of the GH¢145' and we know that this is your commitment," he stressed.

He criticised the Minister for presenting using percentages excessively to detail his measures to save the struggling economy.

"It is only proper that whatever measures he intends to take will be brought before the august House for us to help him tighten and implement austerity measures to save an economy in dire straits," he stressed.

