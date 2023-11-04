A woman claiming to be a delegate of the governing NPP has expressed dissatisfaction with the allocation of funds to delegates

A woman claiming to be a delegate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed displeasure over the unfair distribution of monies to delegates.

In a TikTok video with the handle Obaayaa Racecourse, she restated the complaints of several delegates, who she claims are dissatisfied with the disproportionate amounts distributed to voters.

Obaayaa alleged that Vice-President Dr Bawumia, one of four flagbearer hopefuls in the NPP presidential primary, paid the chairmen millions of cedis but gave the delegates peanuts.

She alleged that some delegates received GH¢400, while others were given GH¢300 and GH¢200 ahead of the presidential primary on Saturday, November 4. She indicated that the people who received the bulk amounts for distribution may have shortchanged them.

Obaayaa cautioned the vice-president to take action before she arrived at the voting centre to cast her ballot because it could affect their decisions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Obaayaa Racecourse

K FRESH WAN indicated:

He is paying 500gh in Assin North am here ryt now and we will vote for ken.

User43614445942653 said:

I received 700gh from Ken, but I will vote for Bawumia insha'Allah.

Son of Man posted:

Money is now buying people's conscience. Where are we heading to now.

Yaw Asanti posted:

They gave us 2000ghc, and we think is small oo.

SAMMYB indicated:

Ghana will continue to retrogress because of our criminalities.

Na Kay posted:

You people don't think.

The Predictor posted:

These hands determine the selection of Ghana's president! I need to start working on my second nationality status now.

User5574484748110 commented:

God bless you.

Perseverance 79 said:

Ghana first.

MaxLaslass said:

Oh, Ghana. Look at all this.

Bawumia arrives to vote in the NPP presidential primary

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia came to cast his vote in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary at the party's headquarters in Accra.

He arrived with his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, and his security details.

The vice-president is among the leading candidates many political pundits have tipped to win the presidential poll underway across 17 blocs throughout the country. His fiercest opponent is Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

