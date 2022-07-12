A member of the opposition NDC, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has alleged that the Electoral Commission of Ghana plans to compile new voters register in 2024

He did not disclose where he got the information from, however, he said the EC plans to make the Ghana Card the only form of ID for Ghanaians who would wish to vote in the next elections

The former Deputy Information Minister said the EC was compiling a surprise electoral role in 2024 in order to manipulate the results of the polls

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has alleged that the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission plans to compile new voters register in 2024.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu (R) and Jean Mensah. Source: UGC/Getty Images, @felix.kwakyeofosu

Source: UGC

According to him, after spending $80 million to compile the register for the 2020 elections, the elections management body was scheming to compile a new electoral roll for the next election.

He posted on Facebook on July 12, 2022, that the EC plans to make the Ghana Card the only source of verification for Ghanaians who would be deemed eligible to vote in the next polls.

“The object, of course, is to manipulate [the new] register to save the blushes of this hopeless government that is destined to be thrown out by the electorate in 2024. What kind of nonsensical leadership is this?” he quizzed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People who have commented on the post said the allegations are untenable.

@Manasseh Azure Awuni commented:

"Stop that. This cannot be true. No human being with brains in their head will want to compile a new voters' register for 2024. Nobody would try that."

Meanwhile, the EC announced in 2021 that it will recognise the Ghana card as the only document to prove one’s citizenship in its subsequent voter registration exercise.

Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, told the Ghana News Agency, that it had already engaged the various political parties to build consensus on the decision and was only waiting for the registration laws to be amended by parliament.

He indicated that the registration law, when amended, will prevent persons from using the guarantor system and passport to obtain the voter’s identification card.

“We are going to amend the law to incorporate that. What it means is that going forward, anybody who turns 18 and wants to register, you have to come with evidence of the Ghana card to show that you are a Ghanaian and 18 years then we will register the person. You can’t use your passport or guarantors when the law is amended,” he said.

EC completes 2020 voters register

In 2020, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission of Ghana released the final list of the voters register for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The EC published the list of all eligible voters across all polling stations in the country to enable Ghanaians to cross-check their names and polling centers before December 7th.

The exhaustive process cost the country a lot of money and about 30,000 names were deleted from the final voters register list before the final list was made public.

Most of the deleted names, according to the EC, are either ghost names or multiple registration culprits.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh