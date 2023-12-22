The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged President Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his government

The NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua, said the reshuffle would help the party in the next elections

The NPP also fired a caution at appointees under Akufo-Addo who were not performing up to standard

The New Patriotic Party has urged President Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his government.

Justin Kodua, the party’s General Secretary, said new appointments were needed to help the NPP achieve its objectives and help the NPP retain power in the next election.

NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua (R), called for a government reshuffle. Source: Getty Images

Akufo-Addo has not effected any wholesale reshuffle in his time as president despite calls for a number of ministers to be sacked or moved.

Speaking at the NPP’s annual Thanksgiving service, Kodua also urged appointees to evaluate themselves and resign if need be.

“If you are a Minister, a CEO or an MMDCE and you have not been reshuffled and you think you are tired, resign, don’t sabotage the party.”

The NPP will be led into the next election by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who became the party's first Muslim and northern presidential aspirant.

Bawumia fires at NDC rescue mission

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia dismissed the National Democratic Congress' campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia said God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

His leading contender in the 2024 polls is expected to be former President John Mahama.

UK firms predict victory for Mahama

Two UK research firms have predicted election victory for National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in 2024.

These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48 percent.

