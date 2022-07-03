In a screenshot that is being shared by authentic sources, a gentleman in Ghana wrote to IMF asking that no money is lent to Ghana anymore

The gentleman who sent the message to IMF's verified Facebook handle made sure his identity was hidden

Ghanaians on social media have been reacting to this among other developments in relation to Ghana's current economic state

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A citizen of Ghana whose identity is disclosed has written to the Facebook page of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asking the organization not to lend any amount of money to the President of Ghana.

Meanwhile, as YEN.com.gh earlier reported, the Ghana Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed that the institution has received a request from the Ghanaian government for economic support.

Albert Touna-Mama tweeted on Friday, July 1, 2022, that the IMF is ready to assist Ghana in restoring macroeconomic stability.

Screenshot of message sent to IMF & Nana Addo Photo credit: @magrahebtv; Gettyimages

Source: UGC

“We can confirm that the authorities have been in touch to request Fund’s support to Ghana’s own economic programme," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

However, in a YouTube video by Magraheb TV, a foreign-based YouTuber who has become reputable for reporting accurate information, a Ghanaian man wrote to IMF saying:

"Good afternoon, please don't give the president of Ghana money anymore, thank you!"

This development has gotten tons of Ghanaians reacting massively on social media. Below were some of their thoughts.

What Ghanaians are saying

KOFI GHANATV indicated:

I think we need a prime minister to come and apply force/criminal law against all citizens including the president else things will always be same #kofighanatv

Marino Marino mentioned:

Fellow Ghanaians... from the look of things n where the country's economy has gotten to... Trust me the next President is already on a failed mission to revive n revamp the state back to a flourishing one... Whoever comes will suffer rough.. Mark my words down

Gifty Boateng commented:

Arab here their using their own languages in every office so the youth are not suffering but Ghana hmmmmmm, even if you do your masters self is problem. God have mercy on us.

See the video below

Mahama Welcomes Akufo-Addo's Decision to Go to IMF for Economic Support

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has welcomed President Nana Akufo-Addo's decision to formally engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support.

He said though the decision was taken late, it is an important step towards addressing the nation's dire economic gloom.

''I welcome President Akufo-Addo’s decision to formally engage the IMF with the view to entering into a programme under the Fund.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh