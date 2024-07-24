New Patriotic Party flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia has criticised former President John Mahama's track record in the north

Bawumia has claimed that he has succeeded in more development for the north despite never having been president

The NPP's presidential candidate was addressing a large crowd in Wa during his campaign tour of the Upper West Region

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has criticised former president John Mahama for not doing enough to develop northern Ghana.

Speaking in Wa during his campaign tour of the Upper West Region on July 22, Bawumia said he had done more for the north than Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

The 2024 election will be the first time the frontrunners in the race will be from northern Ghana.

Ghana's presidential candidates John Mahama and Mahamudu Bawumia are both from northern Ghana

Graphic Online reported that Bawumia challenged the crowd to recall any significant projects Mahama initiated for the north during his presidency.

"There was no evidence of their work after all those monies in the five northern regions," Bawumia noted.

He further criticised the NDC's performance in infrastructure development, accusing them of not completing any significant roads when in power between 2009 and 2017.

Bawumia aims at NDC 'rescue mission'

Bawumia has consistently dismissed the NDC's campaign to rescue Ghana from the Akufo-Addo administration, which has overseen the worst economic crisis in a generation.

Ghana returned to the IMF for a bailout for the 17th time due to its economic crisis.

He believes God had rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

The vice-president is fighting an uphill battle to lead his party to a third successive term in power, which would be the first time this has happened.

UK research and data firm Fitch Solutions also projected that Bawumia and the NPP would lose the 2024 elections.

Joy News reported that Mike Kruiniger, an Associate Director of Country Risk at Fitch Solutions, cited the economic conditions in Ghana as driving the trend.

