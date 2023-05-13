The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary election at Ningo Prampram was been halted as supporters of Michael Tetey claim there were malpractices going on from Sam George's camp

The Ghana police service has arrested two persons belonging to Michael's team after they attempted to halt elections over their alleged hints of malpractices

The delegates booed Sam George as he arrived at the scene, creating chaos and some confusion among delegates which led to a halt in the elections for over an hour

The National Democratic Congress' parliamentary election has become an intense battle between the incumbent member of parliament, Sam George, who was booed by his constituency members supporting his competitor Michael Kwetey Tetteh.

Sam George Photo credit: @tv3ghana @facebook (Sam Goerge) @ghanaweb

In trending interviews from the election scenes from Ningo Prapram, aggrieved supporters of Michael Kwetey booed Sam George and said they would not allow the elections to continue since they had spotted an individual who was not supposed to vote.

They claim his name was not in the registrar and hence would not be allowed to vote. The argument led to some malpractices as the delegates in support of Sam George forced their way through the crowd to prevent the election, leading to their arrest.

In an interview with one of the delegates who was strongly supporting Michael Kwetey, he said:

When we came here, there was not even a security man for Michael Kwetey. We complained for several hours until we finally got him security personnel around 1:15 pm. We sensed this irregularity, and that was why we tipped the police about the the man who was going to vote when his name was not in the list of voters.

Sam George was loudly booed by his constituency members and delegates, who called him a thief upon his arrival. Two of the persons who led the obstruction of the elections have been arrested by the police in order to continue the elections.

Sam George and Michael Kwetey battle each other with long buses of delegates for voting

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2023 primaries election at Ningo Prampram had become intense.

The aspirants, incumbent members of parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George and his competitor Michael Kwetey Tetteh have filled large STC buses with delegates to the election ground. Sam George stated that the election grounds that he is confident in his dedicated delegates waiting hours to re-elect him.

