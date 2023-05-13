Ghanaian politician and aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) member of parliament seat for Anlo, Amelia Amedela Amemate, popularly known as Dela Goldheart, has lost the NDC MP primaries election

She shared a post of herself and the election results in her constituency after her loss to congratulate the incumbent member of parliament, Honorable Richard Kwame Sefe, who maintained his title

Followers of Amelia have congratulated her for putting up a good fight to contest for the position despite her loss

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian politician and member of the National Democratic Congress Amelia Amedela Amemate, popularly known as Dela Goldheart, has lost the NDC's parliamentary primaries elections.

Dela Goldheart Photo credit: @Ameliaamedelaamemate

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post by Dela, she stated that she had lost the elections to the sitting member of parliament for the Anlo constituency. The hardworking lady worked her way to the third position, being the only lady among three men in the top three contestants.

In her Facebook post, she said:

I lost, coming third position with 147 votes. The 2nd position is Ivan Akrobortu, with 166 votes. The seating MP has retained the seat. Congratulations Hon. Richard Kwame Sefe

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Brawls and misunderstanding at NDC's parliamentary primaries elections

There have been reports of brawls between delegates in the ongoing elections as they fight for their favourite candidates to win the elections. The act has led to the arrest of some persons at the election grounds for some constituencies. The seat at Ningo Prampram constituency has been fiercely competed for by Sam Geroge and Michael Kwetey, leading to the arrest of delegates supporting Michael Kwetey.

See Dela Goldheart's Facebook post about her loss below:

Some supporters commented on her post

Some fans reacted positively as they congratulated Dela Goldheart for her efforts and sent her some encouraging words after she lost the elections

Samuel Senyo commented:

Great impact. That certainly is a promising result, work for the next contest starts now

Chenty El-lias Lukman commented:

Congratulations You did well..We go again next time..Good Luck in the very near future

Jabideen Abdul Rahaman commented:

He who fight and run away fight another time so no problem dear

Gomoa West MP Aspirant Foster Amoah Shares Cars For Delegates In Exchange For Votes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Foster Amoah, the member of parliament aspirant for the Gomoa West constituency, shared cars for delegates of the National Democratic Congress.

The Hyundai cars, which had his stickers pasted on them, were purported to appreciate the efforts of delegates for their votes. Netizens who were shocked by the magnanimous gift have shared their opinions and commented on the fast-travelling news.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh