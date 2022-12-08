Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been selected in a list of 100 Most Influential Africans presently

He is named among top African leaders such as Paul Kagame, William Ruto and Mackey Sall

The New African Magazine named Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the category of 'influential leaders' on the continent

Ghana's economic whizz-kid, digital economy champion and vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been named in the list of 100 Most Influential Africans.

The vice president is named in the prestigious list of transformational African leaders alongside big names in politics and business on the African continent.

Rwanda President, Paul Kagame; Keny president, William Ruto; Senegal president, Mackey Sall also make the list of prominent African politics.

Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia speaking at a forum on digitalisation (R). Source: Facebook/@mbawumia.

Others are President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina and President of Afriexim Bank, Professor Benedict Oramah.

The list is compiled by the New African Magazine and honours what it calls a "rare breed of transformational African leaders".

The magazine says the people on the list have worked to transform the lives of people and made telling impacts on their respective countries and the African continent.

"Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was selected in the category of influential LEADERS," the presidency has proudly explained on its official website.

The Jubilee House Communications Bureau added that:

"Dr. Bawumia was recognised for his relentless efforts at spearheading Ghana’s digitisation as a core economic strategy to solve socio-economic problems."

According to the Jubilee House, Dr. Bawumia was commended by the magazine for initiating Ghana's recent oil for gold barter initiative, which seeks to pay for imported oil with Ghana's gold rather paying with its reserved US Dollars.

Bawumia’s Flop As An Economist Could Affect His Chances To Lead NPP Into 2024 Elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate article that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia rose to political fame in Ghana in 2008 touted as a “top notch economist.”

Dr Bawumia's whole base as a politician is founded on his “economic wizardry”.

When he assumed the enviable position as head of president Nana Akufo-Addo’s Economic Management Team since 2017, Ghana saw sparks of promise in economic management for a while.

But now the country reels under a heavy load of bad decisions and it seems the New Patriotic Party’s poster child for economic mastermind has failed.

