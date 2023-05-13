Mahama has rejected suggestions that Dr Kwabena Duffuor's decision to withdraw from the presidential race is a sign of disunity in the NDC

He told journalists on Saturday, May 13, 2023, after casting his ballot that he remains confident of uniting the party after he is declared victorious

John Mahama said as long as Dr Duffuor and anyone who has a grievance are willing to come to the party fold and work toward 2024 there won't be any problem

John Dramani Mahama has dismissed suggestions that Dr Kwabena Duffuor's withdrawal from the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) points to deep cracks within the party.

"There is no disunity in the party, absolutely not. One contender was dissatisfied with the process, it doesn’t mean there is disunity in the party," he told journalists in Bole Bamboi after casting his vote on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

He said the NDC is a family every member, aggrieved or not, is part of the big Umbrella Family.

"As long as they are willing to come together and let us work toward 2024 I don’t think there is any problem, the party will make overtures,” he added.

Duffuor withdraws from NDC primaries at the last hour

Dr Kwbena Duffuor, a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana quit the presidential primaries of the NDC at the last hour, citing fears the elections will not be credible.

He told journalists late Friday evening that his campaign has been sidelined in processes like the distribution of ballot papers to polling stations.

The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana said he was committed to the party and the grassroots but expressed doubt in the party's preparedness to hold a free and fair election.

Mahama says he will still win with a landslide despite Duffuors withdrawal

John Mahama, who has been tipped to beat former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu, said the Dr Duffuor's withdrawal will also not mar the election process.

The former president and the party's flagbearer for the 2020 elections said he expects delegates to affirm their confidence in his candidature.

“His withdrawal at the last minute does not change anything, I just voted, there are many delegates going to vote, the result will still be what it is and I expect it to be a landslide," Mahama added.

