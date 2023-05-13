The National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2023 primaries election at Ningo Prampram has become intense

The aspirants, incumbent member of parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George and his competitor Michael Kwetey Tetteh have filled large STC buses with delegates to the election ground

Sam George has stated that the election grounds that he is confident in his dedicated delegates who have been waiting for hours to re-elect him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) member of parliament for Ningo Prampram seems to have a tough battle at the ongoing NDC primaries. The election scheduled for May 13th, 2023, has shown delegates and aspirants anticipating the personalities who would compete for the party against their greatest opponents, the NPP, in the coming elections.

Sam George and Michael Kwetey Photo credit: @ghonetv @tv3ghana

Source: Instagram

In the ongoing elections, which YEN.com.gh monitored on GhOne Tv, there were buses of delegates arriving from different locations to the election ground.

The incumbent member of parliament, Sam George, earlier stated in an interview at the election premises that he knew of delegates who arrived at the election grounds about five hours before the voting time.

He expressed joy over the delegates who have made it their responsibility to vote him into power and give him a chance to complete the tasks ahead of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The love being shown towards me by the delegates makes me realise that I have a lot of work to do. It means they believe in me and what I am doing, and I am confident that they will elect me to continue my good work. Sam George stated that some delegates came here yesterday, and others have been here since 4 am, Sam Goerge stated.

Watch the video of buses with delegates arriving at the Ningo Prampram elections

Source: YEN.com.gh