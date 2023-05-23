A crucial by-election in Kumawu on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, will be keenly contested by the NDC, NPP and two other candidates who are standing independently

The seat became vacant following the death of Philip Basoah, an NPP Member of Parliament

The contest, according to pundits is between the NPP and Kwaku Duah, the independent candidate with a dove as his symbol

Meanwhile, the NDC is also hoping that voters in the NPP stronghold would vote out the NPP candidate because of allegations of neglect by the government since winning the polls

The crucial by-election in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, May 5, 2023, has started as the two leading political parties in Ghana and two independent candidates hope to grab the vacant seat.

For many political pundits, the contest for the seat that became vacant following the death of Philip Basoah will be between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and one of the independent candidates.

Because the late Philip Basoah was an NPP member of Parliament, many political commentators have tipped the governing party to win.

The interesting case of two independent candidates with similar names

Apart from the NDC candidate, Akwasi Amankwaa; the NPP candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim; there are two other contestants who are standing as Independent Candidates.

The curious thing about these two independent candidates is their names. They are both called Kwaku Duah and have a bird as their symbol.

To avoid confusion, the Electoral Commission (EC) has decided to change the symbols of one of the two independent candidates.

So the first Kwaku Duah will keep a dove as his symbol, while the second Kwaku Duah has been assigned a farming instrument.

Kwaku Duah is a strong candidate to win Kumawu by-election

Kwaku Duah, the one with a dove as his symbol, was once a popular member of the NPP but decided to run as an independent candidate in 2020 after some grievances.

In his 2020 parliamentary contest for Kumawu, Kwaku Duah (with the dove) came second, losing narrowly to the NPP candidate who is now deceased.

