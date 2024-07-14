Nana Agyei Baffuor Awuah has been chosen by NPP delegates in the Manhyia South Constituency to be their parliamentary candidate for the election scheduled for December 7, 2024

With 376 votes, the famous lawyer received 71.48% of the total valid votes cast

Nana Agyei Baffuor Awuah will take Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's seat as the NPP's parliamentary candidate for Manhyia South

Lawyer Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah won 376 votes in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Manhyia South Parliamentary primary on July 14, 2024.

The brother of the sitting MP, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, received 141 votes. With seven votes, James Owusu received two, and Akwasi Coker Gyambibi received one.

Prof. Smart Sarpong's scientific and data-driven analysis predicted that Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah would win the Manhyia South Parliamentary Primary.

According to his study, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah was expected to receive at least 70% of the delegates' votes and win the Manhyia South NPP parliamentary primary.

The NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, appointed Dr. Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, as his running mate, leading to the primary.

Chairman Wontumi spotted at Manhyia South NPP primaries

Chairman Wontumi and other politicians were spotted at the Manhyia South NPP primaries.

Ghanaians React to the trending video after Lawyer Bawuah is declared the winner of Manhyia South NPP Primaries

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Igquammy stated:

Wow. I remember this lawyer. Very eloquent

Mrmuchmore stated:

This is a sign...As junior Napo no win,na so senior Napo yaamutu

evangelist_abena_gyawu stated:

The Awuah is a moving oo

nicholasoseimanu stated:

Well done you have won please work hard to help Manhyia South

kamaldeen33's stated:

Congratulations sir

edwin_riches stated:

A better choice to Napo's bro.

integrated_circuit_technlogies stated:

Hnmm. He already won the 2024 parliamentary election. Because Napo said Ashanti people were only interested in Npp T-shirts, whoever stood for the Npp ticket in the Ashanti region needed Npp colours.

NAPO Resigns From Energy Ministry, Akufo-Addo Wishes Him The Best

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh's resignation, which was accepted by President Akufo-Addo.

This will enable him to focus on his new role as the New Patriotic Party's vice presidential candidate and running mate.

Since then, Akufo-Addo has ordered Abu Jinapor, the minister of lands and natural resources, to supervise the energy ministry.

