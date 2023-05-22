NPP Parliamentary aspirant for the Ablekuma Central constituency Jefferson Sackey has launched a project to support businesswomen in the area

Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency and NPP parliamentary aspirant for Ablekuma Centra Jefferson Sackey has launched a project to support women in business in the constituency.

He has allocated GH¢100,000 to support women engaged in various business ventures in the constituency.

Dubbed "The Jefferson Care Women Empowerment Fund or Obaatanpa Dwedie Futuo" the fund will provide assistance to female NPP Polling Station Executives who are into petty trading and small-scale businesses.

A cross-section of women at the launch of the project (L) and Jefferson Sackey.

Source: Facebook

Beneficiaries must be NPP Polling Station Executives

In a statement, Jefferson Sackey's campaign team said applicants must be female NPP Polling Station Executives who are aiming at business expansion or looking for start-up capital in order to qualify.

"The loan facility will range between GH¢500 to GH¢1000," the statement clarified.

Sackey is hopeful that the interest-free, soft loan facility will greatly support women, especially in these difficult economic times.

Disbursement of the loans has already begun, according to the statement.

Jefferson Sackey denies suggestions of vote-buying ahead of NPP primaries in November

Asked by YEN.com.gh if he is not concerned that the interest-free soft loans could be seen as some form of inducement or vote buying, he said it would be absurd for anyone to think that.

"It’s only an empowerment fund to boost the businesses of women. Plus it’s not even free. It’s a soft loan. I wonder how someone would even think of vote buying," he wondered.

Not long ago, the aspiring Member of Parliament donated 3,000 exercise books to be distributed to school children in the Ablekuma Central constituency.

