NPP has done a lot in the road sector; we still have more to do – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that when it comes to the road sector, his administration has performed incredibly well.

According to him, his government is expanding various road networks considerably and

He added that the roads in Accra and some parts of the country are evidence of the work his government is putting.

He added that his government has more to do despite what has already been done.

Speaking in an interview in Accra-based Peace FM to kick start his tour of the Greater Accra region, Akufo-Addo said there is still more to be done to give the country a modern road network.

“It is obvious even here in Accra you can see the road works that are going on and we are seeing it all over the country. It is by no means enough, we still have more to do to give our country the modern road network which it deserves but we are on it," he said.

