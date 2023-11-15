The Minority in Parliament has described the 2024 budget statement as insensitive to Ghanaians

The Minority in Parliament has slammed the 2024 budget statement as an empty budget.

Commenting on the budget statement in Parliament, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson also described the budget as not meeting the needs of Ghanaians.

Finance Minister Ofori-Atta (L), Vice President Bawumia (C) and Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson (R). Source: Facebook/Parliament of Ghana

Forson said it was evidence that the Akufo-Addo government would be leaving behind a bankrupt economy for its successor.

"Clearly, Mr Speaker, the NPP government has said bye-bye to the people of Ghana. This budget is insensitive and out of touch.”

Ato Forson also questioned the absence of Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison and Vice President Bawumia.

The two officials have normally been present for the budget presentations.

"Today you are here reading the budget alone. Where is the Governor of the Bank of Ghana? Nowhere. Where is the Vice President? Nowhere. They are the faces of destruction, and you are part of it," Forson exclaimed.

Minority warns against new taxes

Prior to the budget, the Minority in Parliament warned the government against introducing new taxes with this budget.

The Yapei-Kusawgu MP, John Jinapor, told Citi News that the government planned to raise an additional GH¢11 billion by imposing new taxes in the 2024 Budget.

He said the Ofori-Atta met the Finance Committee and indicated that he intends to raise the additional GH¢11 billion.

But during the actual budget statement, there were no apparent tax additions.

Ghana facing uphill task to meet IMF conditions

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana missed the timeline set in the IMF programme to get the second tranche of the $3 billion bailout package.

Bright Simons of IMANI earlier disclosed that the government was struggling to convince the IMF to sign off on the $600 million.

His comments follow the response by Addison that described MPs taking part in the OccupyBoG protests as hooligans.

