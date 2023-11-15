Founding President of think tank IMANI Centre for Policy and Education Franklin Cudjoe has said going by previous budget statements under the current Akufo-Addo administration, the crucial 2024 budget is not likely to impress.

He told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the budget statement to be presented in Parliament by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta would probably not tackle the structural issues destroying the Ghanaian economy.

The finance will present the government's 2024 Budget Statement on the morning of November 15, 2023.

The presentation is expected to outline strategies for revenue generation and policies to address the economic crisis.

In the past, the Minority warned the government against a plan to introduce new taxes with this budget. Former minority leader Haruna Iddrisu has said at this stage the Akufo-Addo government won't redeem itself from the current economic meltdown.

Franklin Cudjoe says he's not expecting much from 2024 budget

In response to YEN.com.gh's request for a comment on the upcoming budget, Franklin Cudjoe expressed tempered expectations.

He emphasised the need for a budget to lay the building blocks for a more robust future, highlighting the persistent structural issues that require attention.

He expressed uncertainty about how the budget would address them.

"Frankly, I don't have any big expectations on the budget, except to say that the budget must be able to lay the building blocks of the next that we never really had.

"I don't know how it is going to respond to the structural issues that we need, because those things are still solidly intact and unfortunately we have not been able to do anything on that particular tangent," he told YEN.com.gh.

He also delved into the importance of a comprehensive approach to tackle not only corruption-related waste but also inefficiencies in the procurement of public services.

He raised concerns about the large public sector workforce of nearly 800,000 employees, questioning the productivity derived from such numbers.

According to him, addressing the efficiency and productivity of the public sector is crucial for the country's progress.

"If we don't see a root and stem approach to dealing with some of the waste...this country is going nowhere," he was blunt.

Furthermore, Cudjoe critiqued the significant increase in the public sector workforce during the current administration, noting that over 300,000 employees have been added to the existing 500,000.

This expansion, in his view, raises questions about the overall productivity and sustainability of such a workforce size.

In essence, Franklin Cudjoe emphasised the need for a strategic and efficient budget that addresses structural issues and promotes a more productive public sector, laying the foundation for a sustainable and prosperous future for the country.

