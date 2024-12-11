Renowned business mogul Ibrahim Mahama congratulated his elder brother and the President-elect John Dramani Mahama, after emerging victorious in the 2024 general elections

Ibrahim's message comes a day after the EC chairperson Jean Mensa declared John Dramani Mahama as the president-elect of the Republic of Ghana

Many people were overjoyed as they filled the comment section with congratulatory messages and applauded Ibrahim for his incredible effort in John's campaign

Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers and Planners, a West African indigenously owned mining company, has congratulated his elder brother, John Dramani Mahama, on becoming President-elect.

Ibrahim Mahama congratulates his brother, John Dramani Mahama, as he becomes president-elect.

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Mahama congratulates John Mahama

Ibrahim took to his Instagram page to congratulate President-elect John Dramani Mahama after he and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) emerged victorious in the 2024 general elections.

Ibrahim posted a picture of John and, in the caption, wrote a few words congratulating him, saying,

"Congratulations @officialjdmahama 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭."

Ibrahim's message comes a day after the Electoral Chairperson Jean Mensa declared John Dramani Mahama as the president-elect of the Republic of Ghana on December 9, 2024.

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's message to John

Many people congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the NDC for their exceptional victory in the 2024 general elections.

Others also applauded Ibrahim Mahama for his constant support in his brother's presidential campaign.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

nhanajhay said:

"We can finally come back home 🇬🇭🇿🇦 FOR this win to get a better job🙏🏽."

amissah_official said:

"Ghana is going to be great again under its rightful king🟢⚫️🔴🙏."

rims_botique said:

"Masha Allah, you really fought a good fight for your brother 🙌🙌🙌."

dazzling_rwhy said:

"Congratulations 🎉 finally I will get post, work, get money and take care of my mom 🥰 my vote won’t get waste 👏"

godly_god07 said:

"Congratulations to you once again. A race well deserved ❤️🔥❤️."

charitymensah_official said:

"God did it popsy congratulations to us 🤍🤍💚💚🇦🇪🇦🇪🇦🇪 You also did a wonderful job May Allah bless your kind heart very supportive brother 🙌."

Hopeson Adorye celebrates with NDC supporters

YEN.com.gh reported that Hopeson Adorye, a former member of the NPP, joined the NDC at President-elect John Dramani Mahama's office to celebrate their victory in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Adorye, the Director of Special Duties for Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, received a rousing welcome from the NDC supporters as he exchanged pleasantries with Mahama, his family, and other NDC bigwigs.

The viral video got many people sharing their opinions about Mr Adorye's actions, hinting that it was a smart move.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

