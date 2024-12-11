Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah has shared his pearls of wisdom on how to improve Ghana's dwindling football fortunes

The respected tactician, who led Sudan to the 2025 AFCON ahead of Ghana, advised president-elect John Dramani Mahama

Meanwhile, Appiah has poured cold water on an immediate possible return to coach the Black Stars

James Kwesi Appiah has voiced his thoughts on revitalising Ghana's football landscape, offering insightful advice to the president-elect, John Dramani Mahama.

The former Black Stars coach shared his views following Ghana's disappointing campaign in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Kwesi Appiah prayed on incoming Ghana president John Dramani Mahama to invest in grassroots football. Photos by Javier Soriano and Ernest Ankomah.

For the first time in 20 years, the nation failed to secure a spot in the tournament, marking a significant decline in its footballing achievements.

Appiah advises Ghana's president-elect John Mahama

Appiah, who currently oversees the Sudanese national team, congratulated the incoming leader and urged prioritising grassroots development as a cornerstone for future success.

Speaking to Asempa FM, he emphasised the importance of foundational investment, stating:

“He [Mahama] should try to invest in the developmental level,” as reported by Joy Sports.

In his dual role as Sudan's coach and a member of the GFA's Executive Council, Appiah highlighted the dangers of short-term thinking.

He stressed the need to cultivate young talent to sustain the sport's growth.

“If we don't prioritise the future and only focus on the present, there will come a time when we won't have a future," he remarked.

He further elaborated, “We depend on what we currently have instead of thinking about who we are developing to take over. We need to focus on that and provide the necessary support.”

Appiah's appeal underscores the need for strategic leadership and sustained efforts to restore the country's former glory on the continental and global stages.

Building a robust talent pipeline not only secures long-term success but also fosters a culture of excellence.

When will John Mahama be sworn in as Ghana's president?

Meanwhile, John Mahama, who won the general election with 56.55% of the votes and will be inaugurated on January 7, 2025, per 3news, faces a critical moment for Ghanaian football.

Kwesi Appiah closes door on Black Stars return

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Appiah has closed his doors for an immediate return as Black Stars coach.

The experienced tactician previously managed the national team in two separate spells, steering Ghana through two AFCON tournaments and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

