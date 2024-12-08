Controversial Evangelist Patricia Oduro Asiedua, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, has joined the tall list of famous personalities to celebrate former President John Mahama on his victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Todays TV showed the moment when Agradaa walked into the church auditorium holding the flag of the NDC.

Agradaa celebrates as John Mahama wins the 2024 elections. Photo credit: @Todays TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She then joined members of her church as they began to dance joyously, thanking God for John Mahama's victory.

Looking visibly delighted, she first commended the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for conceding defeat.

However, she expressed discontent at the Vice President for disregarding her earlier prophecy regarding his dress code.

"Bawumia wore blue, and I complained to my husband about that. Even on the voting day, he wore a white top and black trousers. Mahama, on the day of voting, wore white." When I prophesy or give a direction, people disregard it because they still have this perception that I was chief priestess," she cried out.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 1500 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

More to follow

Source: YEN.com.gh