Parliament plans to challenge President Akufo-Addo's decision not to assent to some new bills passed

Akufo-Addo refused to sign the Criminal Offences Bill of 2022, the Witchcraft Bill, and the Armed Forces Bill of 2023,

The president justified these decisions, citing the financial burden they would put on the state

Delali Adogla-Bessa has eight years of experience as a journalist

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin says Parliament plans to seek legal interpretation over President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision not to sign some bills passed by the House.

Akufo-Addo refused to sign the Criminal Offences Bill of 2022, the Witchcraft Bill, and the Armed Forces Bill of 2023, citing their financial implications.

President Akufo-Addo and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin. Source: Facebook/Parliament of Ghana

Source: Getty Images

Specifically, President Akufo-Addo noted the financial burdens of replacing the death penalty with life imprisonment in a bill sponsored by Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu.

But the Speaker of Parliament says Parliament will go to court to seek interpretation.

“...I have given notice that we will be in court about this matter,” he said.

Bagbin is adamant the President cannot determine the constitutionality of the Bills in question.

In an earlier response to the president, he said the determination of any unconstitutionality is the sole purview of the Supreme Court.

Praise for removing the death penalty

Parliament was initially met with acclaim for removing the death penalty after passing Sosu's private members bill.

For example, the Death Penalty Project UK congratulated Parliament for taking the step.

Executive Director of the Death Penalty Project UK, Saul Lehrfreund, visited Parliament recently to thank the House and the Speaker for his historic leadership and guidance that enabled the law to be scrapped from Ghana's law books.

Duncan-Williams opposes death penalty

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams also backed calls for the removal of the death penalty.

The general overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry is adamant that only God can take a life.

The preacher cited Romans 12:19-21 and 2 Peter 3:9 as reasons Ghana should drop the death penalty.

Support of for death penalty

Some politicians remain in support of maintaining the death penalty. For example, YEN.com.gh reported that the Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, wants the death penalty to remain in law.

During his vetting, Tuah-Yeboah kicked against the scrapping of the death penalty when questioned on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh