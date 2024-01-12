Businessman turned politician Freedom Jacob Caesar, aka Cheddar, has disclosed that he obtains inspiration from poverty

In an interview on TV3's New Day, the Kwarleyz Group founder revealed that he also derives motivation from Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah

His remarks come after Ghana's Presidency revoked the permit for The Convention 2024, organised by the businessman

Ghanaian businessman turned politician Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar aka Cheddar, has stated that he derives inspiration from poverty.

During an interview on TV3's New Day on Thursday, January 11, the convenor of The New Force movement added that he is also motivated by the nation's leaders, including personalities from the 60s.

Freedom Jacob Caesar has come under the spotlight after the Government of Ghana revoked a permit for The Convention 2024, a Pan-African event that was scheduled to happen at the Independence Square on Sunday, January 7, 2024, coinciding with Ghana's Constitution Day.

The businessman spoke about the aftermath of the programme, which his charity, The New African Foundation, organised but was compelled to cancel due to an order from the presidency.

Speaking on what drives him to pursue the quest for change on the African continent, including Ghana, he said:

"I derive my inspiration from poverty, the leaders of the nation, systems and the likes of the figures from the 60s, including Kwame Nkrumah and Patrice Lumumba," Nana Kwame Bediako told TV3's Alfred Ocansey.

