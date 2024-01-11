Head of polls at Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwa, has dismissed Nana Kwame Bediako’s presidential ambitions

Mussa Dankwa said people who knew Bediako would not take his presidential ambitions seriously

A recent Global Info Analytics poll said only 3.2 percent say they will vote for someone other than existing presidential candidates

The head of polls at Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwa, does not expect Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Freedom Jacob Caesar, to impact the presidential race significantly.

Despite Bediako’s elaborate unveiling of his presidential ambitions under the New Force banner, Dankwa told YEN.com.gh that the man had no substance.

“Anybody who knows him closely will not take him seriously,” he said, adding that Bediako is infatuated with hype.

Dankwa’s recent poll shows the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Dramani Mahama is the overwhelming favourite to become President.

The polls also showed that only a tiny percentage is up for grabs from a potential new candidate.

“Only 3.2 percent say they will vote for someone else than existing candidates,” Dankwa noted.

“Barring any big name that Ghanaians respect a lot jumping in the race, nobody else can shake the race.”

The New Force made a splash with enigmatic billboards featuring a masked man before Bediako revealed himself to be the man behind the campaign.

The official unveiling of the party at the Independence Square in Accra was disrupted by National Security personnel on Sunday.

It also courted controversy after its spokesperson, Shalimar Abbuissi, was arrested and deported.

Shalimar was deported on December 11, 2023, after the Ghana Immigration Service revoked her residence permit.

This was after charges related to her obtaining a student permit under false declaration were dropped.

Cheddar touched the lives of deprived people

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Cheddar is renowned for making generous donations to help lessen the plights of deprived people.

Some of his kind gestures include paying fees and feeding people on the street.

Aside from his taste for quality designer clothes, Cheddar has earned a reputation for his luxury whips.

