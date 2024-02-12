Former Church of Pentecost Chairman Apostle Dr Opoku Onyinah has clarified a controversial Facebook post he made

Former Church of Pentecost Chairman Apostle Dr Opoku Onyinah has downplayed the political ramifications of a post he made on Facebook that saw many link him to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate slot.

In a later post on Facebook, dated February 11, 2024, Onyinah clarified that he was not committing to the NPP running mate slot.

Former Church of Pentecost Chairman Apostle Dr Opoku Onyinah (R). Source: OPOKU Onyinah

Source: Facebook

His initial post on February 10, 2024, had a remark about how burying his talent was a disservice to the nation, but in his explanation, he said those comments were only linked to the Church of Pentecost's theme: “Being a Good Steward of God in my Generation” in 2015.

“It has nothing to do with what is going on,” he vaguely remarked.

He, however, admitted that his timing on the post may have been wrong because of the political climate.

At the end of 2023, NPP granted its flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, additional time to select his running mate.

The NPP’s National Council agreed to waive the requirement that the vice presidential candidate be chosen one year before elections.

There are suggestions that NPP has agreed to select its running mate from the Ashanti Region.

This comes after Bawumia became the first northerner to become the NPP running mate.

Mahama sets 2024 to disclose running mate

On the other side of the political divide, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama would soon announce his running mate after a perceived delay.

Mahama disclosed that the selection process would include extensive consultations with the party.

According to a report by the Daily Graphic, Mahama said the individual selected to partner with him in the crucial elections next year would have checked all the criteria of NDC's strategic plan.

In the 2020 elections, Mahama's running mate was Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who served in his government as education minister.

Source: YEN.com.gh