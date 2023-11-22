Former President Mahama plans to announce his running mate for the 2024 elections next year

Mahama disclosed that the selection process be an inclusive one, involving extensive consultations within the party

Meanwhile, some local leaders, including the paramount chief of the Goaso Traditional Area and the queen mother of the Sunyani Traditional Council, have expressed their preferences for specific candidates as Mahama's running mate

Former President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that he will announce his running mate for the 2024 elections next year.

During a public engagement in the Ahafo Region as part of his #BuildingGhana Tour on November 21, 2023, Mahama said the selection process will involve extensive consultations within the party.

John Mahama and Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama.

Source: Facebook

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) urged supporters to pray for guidance in the decision-making process.

“The customary approach within the party involves collaboration between the presidential candidate, national executives, and the council of elders,” he added.

Notably, local leaders, including the paramount chief of the Goaso Traditional Area and the queen mother of the Sunyani Traditional Council, have made public calls for Mahama to consider specific individuals for the running mate position.

In 2021, former NDC legislator for Kumungu, Ras Mubarak, urged Mahama not to partner with Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in the 2024 elections.

He urged Mahama to choose a Ga as a running mate instead.

Many political pundits believe the Professor contributed nothing to the ticket in the 2020 elections.

Meanwhile, Mahama said in 2020 that he settled on Prof Opoku-Agyemang because she is a role model.

The NDC flagbearer's choice of running mate was accepted by the NDC's NEC when he made his intentions known ahead of the 2020 polls.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was a minister of education when Mahama was President form 2012.

Source: YEN.com.gh