A political analyst has criticised Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's speech outlining his vision for Ghana

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the analyst, Joseph Asante Okyere, said Bawumia had significant credibility problems

Okyere believes Bawumia is attacking the legacy of Akufo-Addo with some of his promises

Political analyst Joseph Asante Okyere has been very critical of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia after the New Patriotic Party flagbearer ostensibly disputed some of the most controversial tax policies under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Okyere said Bawumia was currently in a tight spot because of his desperation to gain credibility after being a prominent part of a government overseeing an economic crisis.

Bawumia has promised to reverse some major Akufo-Addo policies. Source: Getty Images

"The question is to what extent must he distance himself from the government of which he is part of or to what extent must he accept the liability?”

Ultimately, Okyere feels some of the major themes of his speech were ill-advised because of how they undermined Aufo-Addo.

Bawumia promised to abolish the e-levy if elected president and other controversial taxes like the emissions levy.

Destroying a legacy

The analyst feels Bawumia was "destroying the very legacy of Akufo-Addo" with some of his promises by suggesting he was a mere bystander in the government.

“How can a mate take credit for certain things the driver does, and when it comes sot the mess, the mate is distancing himself from the driver? I think that is not a smart move at all,” Okyere said.

He also described Bawumia's posturing as hypocritical after his criticism of the vice president under the Mahama administration, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, in the past.

Bawumia addressed supporters at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at UPSA on February 7, 2024, in preparation for his political campaign.

The event was expected to set the ruling NPP party in campaign mode and outline his vision for Ghana should he be elected president in the upcoming general elections.

Some of the taxes referenced by Bawumia are already receiving stiff opposition from Ghanaians.

The emissions levy has been generally described as anti-business by groups like the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana and the Ghana Union of Traders Association.

According to reports, the government has already backed away from implementing the unpopular 15% VAT on electricity purchases.

The tax sparked agitation from some unions. Organised labour said it would protest nationwide against the 15% VAT on Electricity on February 13, 2024.

Bawumia makes NSS promise

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia promised to make the National Service Scheme non-mandatory for young graduates if made president.

He is convinced this will attract companies to university campuses for recruitment.

This policy, he said, ties in with his agenda to reduce youth unemployment rates in the country.

