The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reacted with sorrow following the death of John Kumah, deputy minister for finance and Ejisu MP, on March 7, 2024.

In honour of his memory, the Party has directed that all party flags fly at half-mast for the next seven days.

The party hailed his activism and commitment to building its structures.

"His legacy of hard work and dedication to national development resonates deeply within the NPP and Ghana as a whole."

The party also extended its condolences to his bereaved family and the people of Ejisu.

Kumah, the Ejisu MP, died at age 45 at the Suhum Government Hospital in the Eastern Region after being rushed from his constituency to Accra because of illness.

He left behind a wife and six children.

Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm.

He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm.

In politics, he served as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme upon appointment in 2017.

He became the Ejisu MP in 2021 and was also made a deputy minister.

Message from Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo mourned the passing of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah Kumah, calling him a Ghanaian patriot par excellence.

In a message on social media, the president said Kumah was committed to the betterment of Ghana and improving his people of Ejisu.

"His efforts were instrumental in advancing the government’s economic agenda and ensuring that the fruits of our progress were equitably shared amongst all segments of society."

"He was a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency, which he served with great enthusiasm and devotion as a Member of Parliament."

