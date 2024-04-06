The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party wants his party to contest the Ejisu by-election unopposed.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, wants his party to contest the Ejisu by-election unopposed.

Wontumi said this would honour the late MP of the area, John Kumah.

"If it is possible, they (NDC) shouldn't contest," the politician said.

"It will be nice for both sides to see that we are using this by-election in honour of John Kumah," he added.

He further urged the constituency to unite to ensure the seat remains for the NPP if the NDC contested.

Wontumi stressed that if others contested, the NPP was confident of victory in the by-election.

About John Kumah's death

John Kumah died on March 7 at about 12:40 pm at the Suhum Government Hospital.

He was in an ambulance travelling from Ejisu to Accra when he was diverted to the Suhum medical facility because his condition was fast deteriorating.

He was 45 at the time of his passing and left behind a wife and six children.

Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm.

He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm.

In politics, he served as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme upon appointment in 2017.

He became the Ejisu MP in 2021 and became deputy minister.

Stephen Amoah was appointed deputy finance minister following Kumah's death

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo reassigned Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah to the Finance Ministry After John Apontuah Kumah's death.

Amoah was the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry until he was reassigned by the president.

John Kumah, the previous deputy finance minister and Ejisu MP, died on March 7, at about 12:40 pm, at the Suhum Government Hospital.

