A fashion designer known as London Tailor has gone viral after she rocked a purple gown that was styled with exaggerated hips.

Gorgeous lady rocked a dress with exaggerated hips

In the photos she shared on her Instagram page, which have since taken over the internet, London Tailor rocked a purple-themed gown.

The gown had off-shoulder sleeves with its middle portion tied in front of her like a bun. The bottom part of the gown got many people on social media talking since the hips were structured. The structured hips were oversized, with the legs portion of the dress looking slimmer.

The fashion designer wore a giant necklace, a bracelet on one wrist, and a sparkling mini bag to style her look. She wore heavy makeup, and her frontal lade wig was styled into a ponytail.

Reactions to the lady's outfit

Below are the reactions from netizens on the lady's outfit:

gatsegwasi said:

Omo miss me with this one abeg

chukwumaverachinenye said:

If u sow this kind cloth for me I fit laugh for one hour first before we start serious talk. Cos if this is not to make me laugh biko what’s this

joi_gwenraine said:

After caterers fear tailors especially this new generation ones because this construction na wire

nurse.prettypeace said:

And the tailor looked at this and saw that everything he created was beautiful

yusuffatimabunmi said:

The cloth is beautiful, na the shape be something else

jo_danquah said:

@londontailor you’re on fire this outfit should be called the BBL

