Freedom Jacob Caesar Reveals Himself As Man Behind New Force After Confusion At Independence Square
- Enigmatic businessman Freedom Jacob Caesar has revealed himself as the man behind the ‘The New Force’
- He addressed the press after the government cancelled his rally at the Independence Square
- Professor P.L.O. Lumumba, Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao and Nigeria's Peter Obi were scheduled to speak at the rally
Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Freedom Jacob Caesar, has revealed himself as the man behind the ‘The New Force’ after the government disrupted an event he organised.
Bediako, who also goes by Cheddar, addressed the press after the government cancelled his rally dubbed ‘The Convention 2024’ at the Independence Square.
African thought leaders like Professor P.L.O. Lumumba, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao from Zimbabwe and Nigeria's Peter Obi were scheduled to speak.
Bediako said he was revealing his identity because of the furore at the Independence Square.
YEN.com.gh reported that the appearance of enigmatic billboards featuring a masked man and the hashtag TheNewForce set social media abuzz.
The businessman believes he can offer political salvation to disgruntled Ghanaians amid the economic crisis.
"I have a plan, and I have a vision for this nation. And not only this nation, I have it for Africa too."
He also said the speakers were not aware of his identity when they agreed to speak at the rally, which was cancelled.
The event's cancellation prompted some protests from supporters and criticism of the Akufo-Addo government for cracking down on free speech.
The Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President later clarified that the permission was revoked for the event following unforeseen circumstances despite receiving approval in November 2023.
The New Force has already courted controversy after its spokesperson was arrested and deported.
Shalimar Abbuissi was deported on December 11, 2023, after the Ghana Immigration Service revoked her residence permit.
This was after charges related to her obtaining a student permit under false declaration were dropped.
Cheddar touched the lives of deprived people
In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the business magnate is renowned for making generous donations to help lessen the plights of deprived people.
Some of his kind gestures include paying fees and feeding people on the street.
Aside from his taste for quality designer clothes, Cheddar has earned a reputation for his luxury whips.
