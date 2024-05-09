The New Patriotic Party's presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has indicated plans to build at least three Islamic Colleges of Education should he become president

According to him, these institutions would help support Arabic education in Ghana

He said they are a reassurance of the NPP's commitment to advancing Muslim communities across the country

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to build Islamic Colleges of Education for Ghana’s Muslim community if he becomes president.

According to him, the Islamic Colleges of Education are a reassurance of the NPP’s commitment to advancing Muslim communities in the country.

Bawumia says Islamic Colleges of Education will support Arabic Education in Ghana.

Source: Getty Images

The vice president was speaking to Imams and Muslim clerics in the Bono Region as part of his nationwide campaign tour.

He revealed plans to establish three Islamic Colleges of Education nationwide in the northern, middle and coastal belts. He said that these schools would support the growth of Arabic education in Ghana.

Bawumia added that he would further enhance the Zongo Development Fund to bring more development to Zongo communities nationwide during his tenure.

Dr Bawumia stated that the Zongo Development Fund has already facilitated the implementation of over 200 projects within Islamic communities, and he hopes to do more when given the mandate.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia urged the Muslim communities to support him in his presidential ambition.

He said Ghanaians were sceptical that there could ever be a Muslim presidential candidate from one of the leading political parties in Ghana, but his candidacy has put all those doubts to rest.

He added that his victory in the upcoming December 7 elections would benefit everyone and bring significant development to the northern parts of Ghana that have suffered neglect from successive governments.

Bawumia urges the Christian community to support his candidacy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, pledged to collaborate with the clergy to address the country's developmental challenges.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia spoke in Takoradi on Thursday, May 2, during a meeting with clergy members during his Western Regional campaign tour.

According to him, just as God used kings of old to bring development to His people in the Bible, God can also use him to bring development to Ghana.

"I believe that something good can come from Walewale, and if God says that it should come from Walewale, it will come from Walewale," he stated.

He urged the clergy to continue praying for Ghana as the country nears the December 7 polls. Dr Bawumia said peace was essential to ensuring Ghana's rapid development.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh