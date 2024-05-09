A hilarious event erupted when the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua and a delegation from GNPC paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene

Justin Kodua, instead of approaching the King, joined the other members of the delegation to sit, prompting a playful response from the Asantehene

Netizens who thronged the comment section were overjoyed as they praised the Asantehene's jovial side

It was a lovely site to behold at the Manhyia Palace when the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, imparted a lesson in tradition to the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The lighthearted incident occurred when Justin Frimpong Kodua, who was among a delegation from the GNPC, paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene.

Instead of approaching to stand before the King upon arrival, Mr Kodua, like the other GNPC delegation members, took a seat.

This prompted a jovial intervention from the King, who called Justin Kodua to come and stand beside him.

Mr Kodua quickly jumped to his feet and made his way beside the Asantehene. The room was filled with joy as everyone laughed over the playful exchange between the King and the NPP General Secretary.

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the post were delighted. The expressed their views in the comment section.

