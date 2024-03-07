A video of the mother of the late Ghanaian politician John Kumah was seen crying heavily after news of the passing of her son was announced

In the video, the mother was being held by sympathisers who are believed to be family members as they had her from falling to the floor

The mother was seen walking into the living room to meet guests who arrived at the family home to commiserate with them

The mother of the late Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah, was seen weeping uncontrollably in a video that has since gone viral after news of his demise was announced on March 7, 2024.

John Kumah and his family. Image Credit: @adomtv

Source: Instagram

John Kumah's mother mourns her son

In the video, mourners thronged the family house where the late John Kumah's surviving mother resides to commiserate with them over his demise.

The grieving mother was seen crying heavily as she walked into the hall to greet guests who were also wailing and calling out her late son’s name.

The mother of the late Ejisu Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) was held from falling onto her knees by sympathisers who are believed to be relatives.

About the death of John Kumah

The deceased, who was also a New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ejisu constituency, passed on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in the afternoon.

According to reports, it was alleged that the late politician, who died at the age of 45, had been unwell for some time.

His death has left many Ghanaians and members of his constituency shattered as many are grappling to come to terms with his sudden demise.

He left behind his wife and six children.

Below is a video of John Kumah's mother crying uncontrollably over the news of the demise of his son.

“Deeply saddened”: Akufo-Addo mourns death of John Kumah

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has mourned the passing of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.

Akufo-Addo called him a Ghanaian patriot par excellence in a message paying tribute on Facebook.

Kumah was aged 45-years-old and left behind a wife and six children following his passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh