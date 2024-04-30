Ejisu By-Election: Electoral Commission Investigates Alleged Bribe Of 2 Officials
The Electoral Commission is investigating two of its officials overseeing the by-election at Ejisu following a bribery allegation.
The two staff have also been withdrawn from their positions after the alleged incident that was captured on camera.
The video showed an unknown man putting something resembling a white envelope on a table near the officials.
