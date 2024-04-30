The Electoral Commission is investigating two of its officials overseeing the by-election at Ejisu following a bribery allegation.

The two staff have also been withdrawn from their positions after the alleged incident that was captured on camera.

The video showed an unknown man putting something resembling a white envelope on a table near the officials.

Akufo-Addo confronts earlier rigging claims

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has responded to vote-rigging claims ahead of the Ejisu by-election.

Akufo-Addo criticised the Independent Parliamentary Candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who made the claims.

Akufo-Addo was speaking during the final rally at Ejisu ahead of the by-election on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

