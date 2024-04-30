The people of Ejisu in the Ashanti Region are voting to elect a member of parliament in a by-election

The leading contenders in the race are the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Kwabena Boateng and former MP Kwabena Aduomi

The election is to fill the vacant seat left by the late Member of Parliament, John Ampontuah Kumah

The Electoral Commission (EC) is overseeing the by-election, which has six contestants, in the Ejisu constituency today, Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The election is to fill the vacant seat left by the late Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister John Ampontuah Kumah, who passed away on March 7, 2024.

The NPP is looking to retain its one-seat advantage in Parliament.

The main contenders in the race are the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Kwabena Boateng and former MP Kwabena Aduomi, who is running as an independent candidate.

The other candidates are Esther Osei (CPP), Beatrice Boakye (LPG), Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent) and Attakorah Joseph (Independent). The NDC announced it would not participate in the by-election, citing financial concerns. In all, 106,812 voters are expected to vote in the by-election.

Battle to control Parliament

The control of Parliament is at stake with the by-election, and the NPP Majority group is in danger of losing its one-seat advantage over the NDC Minority.

The two sides are currently tied at one seat apiece following the death of John Kumah.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia were in Ejisu on the last day of campaigning to stress the importance of the polls to the NPP.

"...even if it’s just by one vote, we must secure a majority to fulfil our mandate. And that decisive vote rests with Kwabena Boateng,” Akufo-Addo said.

Kwesi Nyantakyi loses NPP primary

YEN.com.gh reported that former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi lost the NPP's parliamentary primary in Ejisu.

Nyantakyi polled 35 votes, with the winner, Kwabena Boateng, garnering 394. He was reportedly hospitalised amidst the NPP parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency.

The former GFA boss, who received treatment for stomach pain at the Legacy Hospital in Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region, appeared at the election grounds looking frail.

