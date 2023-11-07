Prophet Opambour has predicted the outcome of the upcoming 2024 elections saying Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will not win

According to Opambour, God has revealed to him that former President John Mahama was going to win the election

Reacting to the results of the NPP's presidential primary, Bawumia's only happiness is the win he had in the primary

Reverend Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, the founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, has predicted the outcome of the 2024 presidential elections.

In a recent video, Adarkwa Yiadom, also known as Opambour, predicted that former President John Mahama would come back to power.

Opambour made the prediction while reacting to the election of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP's flagbearer for the 2024 elections

Bawumia wins NPP presidential primary

Dr Bawumia was elected as the NPP's flagbearer in the November 4 presidential primary. He polled 61.7% of votes to defeat his main contender, Kennedy Agyapong who garnered 37.4%.

Following the primary, NPP and its supporters have been touting Bawumia's chances of winning the 2024 elections.

Opambour says Bawumia will not win 2024 elections

However, according to Opambour, Bawumia's plan to become president in 2024 will not materialise.

The prophet claimed God had revealed to him that Bawumia was not going to win the election, but Mahama would rather emerge victorious.

"Bawumia came to greet me. His wife also came in all humility. I love him, but I must tell him, he will not win. No matter what happens, Mahama will get the nod to become president again.

"For Bawumia, the only excitement which he will get from elections is what he has got from this NPP primary," he said.

Watch Opambour's video below:

Ghanaians react to Opambour's prophecy about 2024 elections

The video of Opambour's prophecy about the 2024 elections has sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

kingdannymills said:

With Ghana’s economy now, it is obvious that JM will win next year u don’t need a prophet to tell you this.

pegitronics said:

Is this even news or prophecy? Gh changes government every 8 years so what's the big deal? He should come again

justom1 said:

Time will tell and we're all glad that the Internet will also remind us

benjaminboatenggaze said:

Leme save this as reference but it is true though

Owusu Bempah speaks on Bawumia's win

Meanwhile, another prophet, Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, has also commented on the outcome of NPP's presidential primaries on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Owusu Bempah said although the NPP has elected Bawumia as flagbearer he has not been confirmed in the realms of the spirit.

He also prophesied that the upcoming President of Ghana would soon grace his pulpit with a testimony.

