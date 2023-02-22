Ghana’s members of parliament on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, abandoned their legislative duties for the ‘agbadza’ dance

The MPs wore colourful attires and stormed the chamber of the house for the launch of the commemoration of 30 years of Ghana’s democracy

During a musical interlude as the programme rolled on, some of the MPs, including Afenyo-Markin, Lydia Alhassan, Francis-Xavier Sosu and Dzifa Gomashie, couldn’t help but dance during a performance by the choir

Wednesday, February 22, 2023, will be an unforgettable day in the annals of parliament’s history.

This day unlike others when the house is supposed to be in session, witnessed a dance performance from the members of parliament rather than their usual debates during their legislative duties.

L-R: A picture collage of Ghana's parliament; Afenyo-Markin and Lydia Alhassan dancing (top right) and Dzifa Gomashie and Francis-Xavier Sosu also dancing (top left) Image Credit: @Parliament.of.Ghana

Source: Facebook

Parliament launches 30 years of Ghana's democracy

The MPs, in their colourful attires, stormed the chamber of the house for the launch of the commemoration of 30 years of Ghana’s return to multi-party democracy.

The occasion was graced by statesmen, including past and present speakers of parliament and other special guests.

But a musical interlude brought the dancing best out of the legislators, some of who kept nodding to the melodious tunes being churned.

However, when the choir turned the tempo a notch higher by singing the patriotic ‘Ghana Nyigba’ song composed in the ewe dialect, some MPs took to the dance floor.

MPs, including deputy Majority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, first deputy majority whip Lydia Alhassan, Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu and Ketu South MP Dzifa Gomashie, rose from their seats and danced heartily to the tune.

The ‘agbadza’ dance is said to have evolved from an old war dance and is usually performed by the Ewe people of the Volta Region. Netizens have been reacting to the dance moves from their legislators, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Kwabena Mintah

You people will dance. You have every right to make merry. Because you are not facing the heat and the sufferings of the masses. God will punish all politicians in Africa, especially Ghana.

Abdul-Majeed Junior

Why won't they dance

Gandolf de Gaius

30 years of democracy but what are the achievements? If there's, are they happy where we are? Can we compare those achievements to those kantrys celebrating the same 30 years of democracy. Parliament is the only problem we have. They have failed to perform their duties; checking the executive and making progressive laws but rather avenue for populist propaganda

Kofi Asante

30 years of chop chop, bad decisions, borrowing without accounting for the purposes of the money, debt, payment of the nuisance ex-gratia, chinese loans, bad roads, exodus of the skilled youth because of bad leaders and an archaic system.

Source: YEN.com.gh