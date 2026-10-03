The New Patriotic Party is set to hold its National Delegates Congress at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026

A total of 45 aspirants are contesting nine national executive positions, including National Chairman, General Secretary and National Organiser

Delegates will also vote on proposed constitutional amendments, including a key proposal to make the party's flagbearer the leader of the NPP

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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to convene its National Delegates Congress on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, with 7,163 delegates drawn from all 16 regions of Ghana expected to attend.

The New Patriotic Party is set to hold its National Delegates Congress at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi

Source: Facebook

The congress will proceed in two phases. Delegates will first deliberate on proposed amendments to sections of the party's constitution before moving on to elect national officers across nine positions.

Sources indicate that fewer than 20 constitutional amendments are expected to be tabled. Several of the proposals were carried over from the party's last amendment conference, held in Accra on January 31, 2026, where they were not adopted, alongside new proposals requiring further deliberation.

Among the most significant proposals is one that would revise the designation of the party's leader. At the January conference, the NPP introduced a clause naming the National Chairman as leader of the party at all material times. The new proposal seeks to reverse that position, instead designating the party's flagbearer as leader.

A further amendment concerns the election of Vice Chairpersons. Currently, all candidates contest a single position and are ranked first, second and third according to vote tallies. Under the proposed change, aspirants would declare for a specific Vice Chairperson slot before voting begins. Delegates will also be asked to approve the appointment of three additional Vice Chairpersons who would not go through the electoral process.

Other proposals include the creation of Deputy Communications Officer positions and the elevation of the IT Officer role to an executive position. Voting on the amendments is expected to follow the procedure used at the party's Legon conference, with motions read aloud by the Chairperson of the Constitutional Amendment Committee before delegates vote by voice.

45 Aspirants Contest 9 National Executive Positions

The election of national officers is the other major item on the congress agenda. Forty-five aspirants are competing for positions including National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, National Women's Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Nasara Organiser, National Treasurer and National Communications Director.

The Ashanti Region contributes the largest share of the 7,163-delegate pool, sending 1,122 representatives. Greater Accra follows with 773 and the Eastern Region with 732. The Savannah Region has the smallest delegation at 184, with Western North recording 223.

Not all delegates will participate in every race. A total of 2,745 delegates are eligible to vote in the National Youth Organiser election, 1,275 in the National Women's Organiser contest and 858 in the National Nasara Organiser race.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been prepared to accommodate the event, and Kumasi has seen a notable increase in activity in the days leading up to the congress.

Predictions for various races

A final poll by Global InfoAnalytics placed John Boadu, a national chairman aspirant and former General Secretary of the party, at the front of the party's chairmanship contest, recording 48% support among committed delegates.

The survey, conducted on September 30, 2026, puts former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko in second place at 38%, a gap of 10 percentage points.

The NPP national executive elections are scheduled for October 3, 2026. Credit: John Boadu, Hawa Koomson, Sammy Crabbe

Source: Facebook

Former NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko follows with 12%, and former First Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe rounds out the field at 2%.

Vice Chairman: Nana Boakye (21%), Nana Akomea (19%), Mustafa Hamid (17%) and Kojo Fosu Boadu (17%) are separated by only 4 points. "Others" sits at 26%, so this race has no clear frontrunner. Hamid has fallen from 24% to 17%, while Fosu Boadu rose from 7% to 17%.

Treasurer: Thompson has led throughout, but Collins Nuamah has gained (23% to 28%) since the start of September. Thompson's lead is narrower than it looks at first glance.

Organiser: Titus Glover leads comfortably but has fallen from 82% to 56% since 2 September, while Ali Maiga has risen from 14% to 23%.

Women Organiser: Hawa Koomson leads, but her support has slipped from 74% to 62% while Perpetual Akua Akwada has surged from 2% to 19%.

General Secretary: Kodua's support fell from 86% to 67% before recovering to 71%.

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Source: YEN.com.gh