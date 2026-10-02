A total of 7,163 NPP delegates from all 16 regions are set to converge on Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 3, 2026

Forty-five aspirants are contesting nine national executive positions, including National Chairman and General Secretary

Delegates will also consider proposed constitutional amendments, including a key change on who leads the party

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold its National Delegates Congress at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026, with 7,163 delegates from all 16 regions of Ghana expected to attend.

7,163 NPP delegates will gather in Kumasi for the 2026 National Delegates Congress, where 45 aspirants contest nine posts amid proposed constitutional changes. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The congress will proceed in two stages. Delegates will first deliberate on proposed amendments to the party's constitution before moving on to elect officers to nine national executive positions.

A total of 45 aspirants are vying for those posts, which include National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, National Women's Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Nasara Organiser, National Treasurer and National Communications Director.

Proposed NPP constitutional amendments

Sources indicate that fewer than 20 amendments are on the table. Several of the proposals were left unresolved at the party's constitutional amendment conference in Accra on January 31, 2026, while others have emerged from more recent internal deliberations.

Among the most significant proposals is a reversal of a provision introduced at the January conference, which designated the National Chairman as the leader of the party at all material times.

The NPP now proposes to amend that clause so that the party's flagbearer holds the title of leader instead.

Another amendment addresses how Vice Chairpersons are elected. Under the existing arrangement, all candidates contest a single position and are ranked first, second and third based on votes received.

The proposed change would require candidates to declare and contest specific Vice Chairperson slots from the outset.

Delegates will additionally be asked to approve the appointment of three non-elected Vice Chairpersons.

Further proposals include the creation of Deputy Communications Officer roles and the elevation of the IT Officer to an executive position.

In line with the procedure used at the party's Legon conference, the Chairperson of the Constitutional Amendment Committee, or a representative, will read out each motion before delegates vote by voice.

Delegate breakdown by region

The Ashanti Region accounts for the largest share of the 7,163 delegates, contributing 1,122.

Greater Accra follows with 773, and the Eastern Region sends 732. At the other end of the scale, the Savannah Region has the fewest delegates at 184, just ahead of Western North with 223.

Not all delegates will participate in every contest.

Of the total, 2,745 are eligible to vote in the National Youth Organiser race, 1,275 will cast ballots in the National Women's Organiser election, and 858 will vote in the National Nasara Organiser contest.

Preparations at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium are underway, and the city of Kumasi is already experiencing a noticeable uptick in activity ahead of what is shaping up to be a consequential day for the party.

The YouTube post below provides more details ahead of the NPP's national election on October 3, 2026.

NPP shares guidelines for national officer election

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) released the programme and identification requirements for its national conference, set to take place on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

The National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC) issued a formal notice on September 30, 2026, detailing how the day's proceedings will unfold.

The conference will run in two distinct phases: a review of proposed constitutional amendments, followed by the election of national officers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh