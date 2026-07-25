Several NPP executives travelled in a luxury VVIP bus to visit Chairman Wontumi at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison

Paul Yandoh, Lexy Buabeng and Dennis Kwakwa were reportedly among the party figures who joined the trip

Photos and videos of the large delegation have attracted attention and sparked reactions online

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Several New Patriotic Party executives travelled together in a luxury VVIP bus to visit the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

NPP executives travel in a VVIP bus to visit Chairman Wontumi. Image credit: Buffalo Trendz

Source: UGC

Photos and videos circulating online showed a large delegation making the journey together.

The bus appeared nearly full, with several party officials and supporters seated inside as they travelled to show solidarity with Wontumi.

NPP executives visited Wontumi

Among those reportedly seen during the visit were Ashanti Regional Communications Director Paul Yandoh, Ashanti Regional NPP Constituency Chairman hopeful Lexy Buabeng and Regional Organiser hopeful Dennis Kwakwa.

They were joined by several other executives and supporters, making the trip one of the most organised visits to Wontumi since his imprisonment.

Watch the Instagram video of the NPP executives' visit below:

Members of the group appeared relaxed, with some smiling and interacting inside the luxury coach.

Images also showed some members standing outside the prison premises alongside security personnel and several parked vehicles. The delegation reportedly met Wontumi before leaving the facility together.

VVIP bus attracted attention

The luxury VVIP bus used for the journey also caught the attention of social media users. Its spacious interior, comfortable reclining seats and large passenger capacity allowed the delegation to travel together instead of using several separate vehicles.

The visit comes as Wontumi continues to receive support from influential members of the NPP amid his legal troubles.

Several party figures have visited him and publicly expressed solidarity with him since he was sent to prison.

The latest photos and videos have sparked mixed reactions online, with some people focusing on the number of executives involved and others discussing the luxury bus used for the journey.

For Wontumi’s supporters, however, the visit represented unity and loyalty as the Ashanti Regional Chairman continues to battle his legal challenges.

Afia Schwarzenegger reacted to Wontumi's sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger took to social media after news of Chairman Wontumi's 20-year prison sentence broke on Monday, July 20, 2026.

The media personality's celebratory post referenced a long-running and very public feud between the two personalities.

Source: YEN.com.gh