NPP Delegates Conference: Full List of 11 Winners of National Executive Elections
- The New Patriotic Party held its National Delegates Conference at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3
- More than 7,000 delegates took part in the elections as the NPP reorganised its leadership structure ahead of the 2028 general election
- John Boadu won the NPP chairmanship race, while Justin Frimpong Kodua retained his General Secretary position among the 11 elected
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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has concluded its National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, electing 11 individuals to lead the party's national executive structure ahead of the 2028 general election.
The conference took place on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where over 7,000 delegates cast their votes across all contested positions.
John Boadu leads NPP's new executive
John Boadu, a former NPP General Secretary, claimed the party's chairmanship with 2,888 votes.
Kojo Fosu Boadu polled the highest number of votes among the vice chairmen, securing the First Vice Chairman position with 3,116 votes.
Henry Nana Boakye, widely known as Nana B, won the Second Vice Chairman role with 3,061 votes, while Nana Akomea followed as Third Vice Chairman with 2,937 votes.
Incumbent General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua held on to his position, recording the highest vote count of any candidate across all positions with 4,486 votes. Alfred Kwadwo Thompson was elected National Treasurer after receiving 2,243 votes.
Full list of elected NPP national officers
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, a former Greater Accra Regional Minister, won the National Organiser seat with 2,964 votes.
Mavis Hawa Koomson claimed the National Women's Organiser position, defeating Hajia Safia Mohammed with 783 votes.
Abanga Fuseini Yakubu secured the National Youth Organiser role with 1,550 votes, and Mohammed Ali Suraj won the National Nasara Organiser seat with 372 votes.
Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye was returned as National Communications Director without facing any opposition, making him the only candidate elected unopposed across all 11 positions.
The newly elected executives are expected to steer the party's internal affairs and direct its preparations as the NPP looks to challenge for power in the 2028 general election.
No.
Name
Position
Votes
1
John Boadu
National Chairman
2,888
2
Kojo Fosu Boadu
First Vice Chairman
3,116
3
Henry Nana Boakye
Second Vice Chairman
3,061
4
Nana Akomea
Third Vice Chairman
2,937
5
Justin Frimpong Kodua
General Secretary
4,486
6
Alfred Kwadwo Thompson
National Treasurer
2,243
7
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover
National Organiser
2,964
8
Mavis Hawa Koomson
National Women’s Organiser
783
9
Abanga Fuseini Yakubu
National Youth Organiser
1,550
10
Mohammed Ali Suraj
National Nasara Organiser
372
11
Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye
National Communications Director
Unopposed
Dr Bawumia becomes NPP leader after amendment
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that delegates at the New Patriotic Party’s National Delegates Conference approved a constitutional amendment making Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the party’s leader.
The change means the NPP’s elected presidential candidate will now serve as party leader, replacing the previous arrangement that gave the role to the National Chairman.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.