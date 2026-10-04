The New Patriotic Party held its National Delegates Conference at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3

More than 7,000 delegates took part in the elections as the NPP reorganised its leadership structure ahead of the 2028 general election

John Boadu won the NPP chairmanship race, while Justin Frimpong Kodua retained his General Secretary position among the 11 elected

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has concluded its National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, electing 11 individuals to lead the party's national executive structure ahead of the 2028 general election.

The conference took place on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where over 7,000 delegates cast their votes across all contested positions.

NPP Delegates Conference: Full List of 11 Winners of National Executive Elections. Photo credit: Justin Frimpong Kodua, John Boadu and Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Source: Facebook

John Boadu leads NPP's new executive

John Boadu, a former NPP General Secretary, claimed the party's chairmanship with 2,888 votes.

Kojo Fosu Boadu polled the highest number of votes among the vice chairmen, securing the First Vice Chairman position with 3,116 votes.

Henry Nana Boakye, widely known as Nana B, won the Second Vice Chairman role with 3,061 votes, while Nana Akomea followed as Third Vice Chairman with 2,937 votes.

Incumbent General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua held on to his position, recording the highest vote count of any candidate across all positions with 4,486 votes. Alfred Kwadwo Thompson was elected National Treasurer after receiving 2,243 votes.

Full list of elected NPP national officers

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, a former Greater Accra Regional Minister, won the National Organiser seat with 2,964 votes.

Mavis Hawa Koomson claimed the National Women's Organiser position, defeating Hajia Safia Mohammed with 783 votes.

Abanga Fuseini Yakubu secured the National Youth Organiser role with 1,550 votes, and Mohammed Ali Suraj won the National Nasara Organiser seat with 372 votes.

Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye was returned as National Communications Director without facing any opposition, making him the only candidate elected unopposed across all 11 positions.

The newly elected executives are expected to steer the party's internal affairs and direct its preparations as the NPP looks to challenge for power in the 2028 general election.

No. Name Position Votes 1 John Boadu National Chairman 2,888 2 Kojo Fosu Boadu First Vice Chairman 3,116 3 Henry Nana Boakye Second Vice Chairman 3,061 4 Nana Akomea Third Vice Chairman 2,937 5 Justin Frimpong Kodua General Secretary 4,486 6 Alfred Kwadwo Thompson National Treasurer 2,243 7 Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover National Organiser 2,964 8 Mavis Hawa Koomson National Women’s Organiser 783 9 Abanga Fuseini Yakubu National Youth Organiser 1,550 10 Mohammed Ali Suraj National Nasara Organiser 372 11 Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye National Communications Director Unopposed

Dr Bawumia becomes NPP leader after amendment

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that delegates at the New Patriotic Party’s National Delegates Conference approved a constitutional amendment making Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the party’s leader.

The change means the NPP’s elected presidential candidate will now serve as party leader, replacing the previous arrangement that gave the role to the National Chairman.

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Source: YEN.com.gh