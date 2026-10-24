Bono Regional NPP Chairman Abronye DC has broken ranks to speak publicly about Chairman Wontumi's health

Abronye claims the party's leadership is deliberately keeping Wontumi's condition from ordinary members

The revelation raises fresh questions about transparency within the NPP regarding its incarcerated former Ashanti chairman

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Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abronye DC, has gone public with a stark claim: that former Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, is seriously ill while in detention, and that the party's top brass is keeping this information from its membership.

Speaking on Ohia TV's programme "The Evidence", Abronye DC said, party leadership has been less than forthcoming about Wontumi's true condition. "Let nobody lie to you that Chairman Wontumi is in good health and shape. He is very sick," he stated plainly.

Abronye DC says jailed Chairman Wontumi is seriously ill. Photo credit: @twinsdntbeg.

Source: UGC

Chairman Wontumi is seriously ill

The disclosure is notable given that Abronye, himself a senior party figure, is effectively accusing NPP leadership of withholding information that many within the party would consider crucial.

His willingness to speak on the matter publicly signals a degree of internal frustration over how the situation is being handled.

Chairman Wontumi, who served as Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP for several years and was a prominent fundraiser and loyalist for the party, has been in custody.

His case drew significant attention given his high profile within NPP circles, particularly in the Ashanti Region, which is widely regarded as the party's stronghold.

Abronye's comments, shared on social media by blogger Sika Official on 24th October 2026, have since circulated widely online, reigniting conversation about Wontumi's welfare and the duty of care owed to him by those connected to him politically.

The X post is below:

Chairman Wontumi looks fresh in court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sarpoyoo’s comments on Chairman Wontumi’s appearance at the Accra High Court during proceedings related to his appeal against a 20-year prison sentence.

His notably fresh appearance behind bars prompted reactions online, while the court is expected to rule on his bail appeal on November 4, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh