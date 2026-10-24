Oquaye Jr has broken his silence on Adwoa Safo's decision to contest the NPP's Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary primaries ahead of 2028

The former parliamentary candidate pointed to specific voter turnout figures to explain the NPP's 2024 defeat in the constituency

About 28,000 registered voters are said to have stayed away from the polls in Dome-Kwabenya during the last general elections

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Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, Mike Oquaye Jr, says he remains confident of reclaiming the constituency seat in the 2028 general elections, despite the re-entry of former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo into the political picture.

Oquaye Jr made his position clear during an appearance on Peace FM's Kokrokoo programme on Friday, October 23, 2026, arguing that the NPP's 2024 defeat in Dome-Kwabenya had little to do with public dissatisfaction with his candidature.

Mike Oquaye Jr says he will reclaim the Dome-Kwabenya seat after Adwoa Safo declares his intentions. Photo credit: @1957.

Source: Instagram

Mike Oquaye Jr to vie for Dome-Kwabenya seat

He attributed the loss instead to widespread voter apathy, pointing out that a significant number of the party's traditional supporters simply did not show up on election day.

His explanation centred on the numbers. The constituency's voter register grew by roughly 10,000 between the 2020 and 2024 general elections, yet the NPP was unable to convert that growth into votes.

In 2020, the party secured approximately 52,000 votes in the area. By 2024, those figures had shifted dramatically, with around 28,000 registered voters choosing to stay home altogether.

Crucially, Oquaye Jr argued that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which went on to win the parliamentary seat, also recorded a drop in its vote count, suggesting the apathy cut across party lines rather than reflecting a swing against the NPP specifically.

"The NDC secured 50,000 votes in the election, but their votes also decreased. Due to voter apathy and anger, about 28,000 people stayed home and did not vote for either the NDC or the NPP. I believe that in 2028, all those people will come out and vote for me," he said.

He added: "So, it was not because the constituents were angry with me personally. They were angry about other issues, and I believe that in 2028, they will come out and vote for me."

Sarah Adwoa Safo and Mike Oquaye Jr to compete against each other in the upcoming NPP primaries. Photo credit: @twindntbeg.

Source: Facebook

Sarah Adwoa Sarfo releases press statement

His remarks follow Adwoa Safo's announcement that she intends to contest the NPP's upcoming parliamentary primaries for the Dome-Kwabenya seat.

Safo previously held the constituency's parliamentary seat before losing the party's internal primary to Oquaye Jr ahead of the 2024 elections.

Oquaye Jr subsequently lost the general election to the NDC candidate, ending what had been a long period of NPP dominance in the constituency.

The Facebook post is below:

Adwoa Safo declares intention to contest Dome-Kwabenya seat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sarah Adwoa Safo’s decision to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries for Dome-Kwabenya ahead of the 2028 elections.

She cited her rising vote totals across three elections and described her return bid as a continuation of her commitment to the constituency.

Safo is seeking to reclaim the seat after the NPP lost it to the NDC in 2024, when she did not contest the general election. Her announcement has drawn support from party followers urging her to challenge incumbent MP Faustina Elikplim Akurugu.

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Source: YEN.com.gh