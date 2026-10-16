Spokesperson Dr Palgrave Boakye Danquah spoke about former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako's condition in custody

Wontumi appeared in court on October 15, 2026, dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, exchanging pleasantries with counsel and supporters

Dr Boakye Danquah revealed that the legal team's focus is now on securing bail for Wontumi through an appeal

The spokesperson for former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, widely known as Wontumi, has offered a reassuring update on his principal's condition while in custody.

Wontumi's spokesperson, Dr Palgrave Boakye Danquah, says he remains well in custody after court, while his legal team focuses on securing bail through an appeal. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

Dr Palgrave Boakye Danquah shared his observations during an appearance on the Ghanakoma morning show on Akoma 87.9FM in Kumasi, hosted by Sir John, on October 16, 2026.

His remarks came a day after Wontumi made a court appearance on October 15, 2026.

Chairman Wontumi's court appearance

According to Dr Boakye Danquah, Wontumi arrived at court dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, appearing cheerful and at ease.

He was seen exchanging pleasantries with his legal counsel and the supporters who had turned up to show solidarity.

The spokesperson made no effort to hide his relief at what he witnessed.

"He looks well, strong and clean. When you are in prison, that is the best thing you can hope for. He looks absolutely well. I am glad I saw him," he said.

Wontumi's legal team's next steps

Beyond his well-being, Dr Boakye Danquah indicated that the primary concern for Wontumi's team at this stage is securing his release on bail through the appeal process.

He did not provide a timeline but stressed that this remains the immediate priority.

The update offers some comfort to supporters of the former regional chairman, who have been closely following developments in his case.

current conWontumi pleads not guilty in bank case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former New Patriotic Party Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, has entered a not guilty plea to amended charges in a criminal case linked to the Ghana Export-Import Bank.

The amended charge sheet, dated September 19, 2026, maintains an allegation of uttering a forged document under Section 169 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The document in question is identified as a pro forma invoice from EPSONS GHANA LIMITED.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh