A video of President Mahama and opposition leader Afenyo-Markin enjoying a golf outing together has gone viral on Instagram

The footage, posted by THE 1967 NEWS on November 21, 2026, shows the pair in matching teal patterned outfits on a golf course

Ghanaians have flooded the comments with strong reactions to the unexpected public show of friendship between the two political rivals

A video showing President John Mahama and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin spending time together on a golf course has caught Ghanaians off guard, sparking a lively conversation about the nature of political rivalry in the country.

THE 1967 NEWS shared the footage on Instagram on November 21, 2026, and it quickly gained traction online. The clip shows the two men among a group of people on a golf course, most dressed in matching teal and multicoloured patterned outfits with white trousers, giving the gathering a relaxed, social feel far removed from the heated exchanges typically associated with Ghanaian politics.

President Mahama and Afenyo-Markin spotted playing golf together with some politicians. Photo credit: @1957.

Source: Instagram

President Mahama and Afenyo-Markin play golf

President Mahama, who leads the ruling National Democratic Congress, and Afenyo-Markin, the parliamentary Minority Leader representing the New Patriotic Party, are on opposing sides of Ghana's political divide.

That the two were seen socialising so comfortably in public came as a surprise to many followers who are more accustomed to seeing them trade political blows in parliament and on the campaign trail.

The video suggests that whatever competition exists between the two men in the political arena does not necessarily extend to their personal relationship, a point that did not go unnoticed in the comments section.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaian reactions Mahama, Afenyo-Markin unlikely friendship

The post drew a wide range of responses, with many Ghanaians using the moment to reflect on how politicians relate to one another behind closed doors. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@anselm__arthur wrote:

"If you have friends or family members gearing up to cause mayhem for a party, show them this video. They do strategic friendships!"

@stylecheckbydee said:

"My Fellow Ghanaians 😂😂😂"

@_24.karat commented:

"🤣🤣It's just a game to them oo they don't even hate him they know he's working"

@sakina9656 added:

"May the good Lord keep guiding His Excellency @officialjdmahama ❤️🙏"

@redafel wrote:

"@hrh_lexie I see awa presido Presido na awa unko".

The Instagram video is below:

President Mahama poses with Floyd Mayweather

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Dramani Mahama’s meeting with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during the American athlete’s visit to Ghana.

The gathering also included Ghanaian boxing icon Azumah Nelson, while Mayweather outlined plans to support young talent in boxing and football.

A video of the encounter drew attention online, with viewers praising Mahama’s relaxed manner as he helped arrange a group photograph. Mayweather’s stated interest in developing young athletes could extend beyond Ghana, following the launch of a youth boxing initiative in Nigeria.

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Source: YEN.com.gh