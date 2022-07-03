Construction workers at the multi-million dollar Kumasi Central Market are unsatisfied with working conditions and have halted work until their demands are met

Construction of Phase 2 of the Kumasi Central Market began in 2019 which makes it the largest market in West Africa

The construction of the market costs about $278 million and is intended to enhance socio-economic development, economic growth and tourists

The Kumasi Central Market which is the largest commercial, business and service centre in West Africa, attracts traders from neighbouring countries like Togo, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast. In addition to housing 8,500 tenants in the first phase, the new market will also house 10,500 tenants in the second phase which is still under construction.

Redevelopment of the market came about because of the frequent fire outbreak at the stalls that led to a loss of livelihood for traders. To guarantee the market is always open and to cause the least amount of disturbance possible in the Kumasi business area, the project has been divided into three phases.

The market will have 6,500 rental spaces, 5,400 cold storage units, 800 kiosks, 50 eateries, 210 meat and fish stalls, 40 cattle stalls, a hospital, a post office, and other facilities. In addition, the project will generate 2500 indirect employment and 900 direct jobs.

Reconstruction of phase 2 of the project began in 2019 and was expected to have been completed in two years. However, in May 2022, workers at the project went on a sit-down strike. On May 16, 2022, the workers started their strike in protest of the subpar working conditions.

A large number of the project's Ghanaian employees quit their jobs due to severe discontent with their working circumstances.

According to some employees, the firm in charge of the project has neglected to evaluate their terms of employment despite numerous attempts to sit down with them for a round table discussion.

They gave their authorities one month to resolve the issue before they can return to work.

