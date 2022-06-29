The Tema-Mpakadan railway project is expected to be completed by December 2022 to provide a faster means of transportation for residents

The news was disclosed by Ghana's Minister for Railway Development, honourable John-Peter Amewu

The railway system in Ghana has been defunct and out of operation for a long time so the Tema-Mpakadan railway project has been embraced by many

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The construction of the 97.6 km long railway project is a welcome news for Ghanaians as it will help ease the commute for many residents in the community.

Officials inspect the Tema-Mpakadan railway project. Photo credit: Construction review. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Speaking at an occasion, the Minister for Railway Development, honourable John-Peter Amewu, said:

We are aware of the heavy traffic between Afienya and Tema. Consequently, we will procure two fairly used trains to ply between Tema and Mpakadan for passengers. This should be able to take pressure off the road as well as make commuters comfortable. That is what we are working towards, and it will be done shortly.

The railway project is part of an elaborate plan to connect Tema to other northern parts of the country to facilitate the movement of goods from the industrial city of Tema to places like Burkina Faso. The railway project constitutes phase one of the 1,000km Ghana-Burkina Faso Railway Interconnectivity Project.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Workers at the Tema-Mpakadan railway project. Photo credit: Citi Newsroom. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The project began back in July 2018. Initial plans called for it to be finished in 2021. However, the time for the project to be finished has been delayed until December 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tema-Mpakadan train will feature six stations when it is finished. In addition, the project will include one freight terminal to be built along the path that circles the Tema port.

More images of the Tema-Mpakadan railway project. Photo credit: Ghana Today. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The project is financed by the Export-Import Bank of India, which has already committed $447m in the form of a buyer's credit under a National Export Insurance Account (NEIA). These funds will be mainly used to support the design and construction of the project.

Common Household Accidents and How to Prevent Them to Keep the Home and Family Safe

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about preventing common household accidents. Accidents occur often, but some household accidents are avoidable when one takes the necessary precautions. There are straightforward fixes that people can make in their homes to be sure that they make the best attempt at preventing home injuries.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh