The real estate industry in Ghana is competitive, so it is vital for real estate agents to make their brands stand out to make sales

Many agents get frustrated when they are not able to make as many sales as they would like when they are newbies

Real estate agents must take advantage of social media and online platforms to help their brand stand out

Ghana's real estate sector is a unique one. People are scared of getting scammed, so they prefer to work with familiar agents. Unfortunately, this can make it difficult for new agents to get customers, which can be frustrating.

A real estate agent poses with his camera. Photo credit: Westend61. Source: Getty Images

Whether one is a new agent in the industry or not, agents can make their brand stand out. YEN.com.gh mentions them below.

Build a Great Website

You'll discover that there are a lot of prerequisites needed to launch a fantastic real estate website. The most important thing is that the website should be developed professionally. In addition, the site's design and logo should grab the attention of potential clients. This will give clients an excellent first impression of your business.

Invest in Good Photography

According to research by VHS Studio, homes with professional images and videos sell 32% more quickly. Additionally, properties with more pictures sell more rapidly. It's interesting to note that superior photography can boost sales prices.

Have a Network of Other Real Estate Professionals

Partnerships, the exchange of business insights, and the development of enduring commercial ties are frequently the results of effective networking. For instance, most aspiring real estate brokers are ill-equipped to deal with customers. You may develop your communication skills with vendors and buyers through networking.

Share Valuable Insight by Blogging

People who are serious about buying or selling prefer to work with an expert in the sector who is a serious professional. Ensure your blog is optimized to target the right audience (based on demographics) and write in a way that immediately appeals to the readership.

