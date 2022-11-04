It can be stressful for tenants to move from one apartment into another, the same way it can be stressful for landlords to prepare their apartments for a new tenant

There are some things that property owners can do that ensure their home is in pristine condition for the next occupant

Keeping the property clean and in good shape is a sure way for one's apartment to keep attracting potential renters

Getting one's property ready for a new renter might seem arduous. Fortunately, it doesn't take much time if you're organized. If you make a list and start preparations early, many of the tasks may be finished before your existing tenant vacates the property. Below is how landlords can make their homes habitable for the next renter.

Landlords must keep their apartments in good shape for the next tenant. Photo credit: Roberto Westbrook and Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Conduct an informal walkthrough

As soon as you learn that your present renter has given notice, arrange for a quick tour of the property. You can check for any maintenance issues during the walkthrough and inform the renter of any damage or repair they will be liable for. Make a list of all the upkeep for which you are accountable. Set a date for the tenant's last walkthrough and confirm the date of their official move-out.

Change the locks to the property.

As soon as you regain control of your house, change the locks. Even if a tenant has given you the keys, there is almost no way to verify whether they have made copies of the keys or given a set of keys to someone else. Since the risk of squatting or property damage is not worth it, this should be a crucial move.

Paint the property and make the necessary repairs

Before painting, patch any holes in the walls and replace any severely damaged or discoloured carpeting. Complete any further repairs that you couldn't complete while the renter was still residing in the space. This stage may be finished fairly quickly if you've noted all the repairs required during the informal walkthrough and have the needed materials.

